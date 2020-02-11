When you take churros and turn them into Cinnamon Twist Churro Lightsabers, it takes the world’s greatest dessert to a whole new galaxy. Let me show you how to make these crunchy sticks of fried dough and turn them into a yummy dessert and fun craft the entire family will love!

Cinnamon Twist Churros

Everyone loves a good churro. Crispy fried dough covered in a deliciously sweet cinnamon-sugar coating. With The Clone Wars Season 7 appearing on Disney + this February, I knew my kids would enjoy making some Star Wars Lightsaber Cinnamon Twist Churros.

In Star Wars, lightsabers are energy blades that are capable of cutting into almost anything. The lightsabers are assembled with Kyber crystals, which acquire color once attuned to a specific Jedi. But they are more than just a mechanical focusing device.

Every Padawan has to go to one of only a few select places in the galaxy where Kyber crystals form, and each goes on a spiritual journey to find not just a crystal, but their crystal, guided by the force.

Video: Step-By-Step Instructions For Making Lightsaber Cinnamon Twist Churros

Check out this super quick video for a step-by-step visual on how to make these churros!

Ingredients

Here’s what you’ll need to make these Cinnamon Twist Churros:

For the Churro Dough

Sugar – provides the sweet taste in the dough.

– provides the sweet taste in the dough. Water – bringing water to a boil helps bind together the sugar, salt, flour, and oil.

– bringing water to a boil helps bind together the sugar, salt, flour, and oil. Salt – a flavor enhancer also used to cut some of the sweetness.

– a flavor enhancer also used to cut some of the sweetness. Canola oil – lubrication and binding agent. Vegetable oil can be used as a substitute.

– lubrication and binding agent. Vegetable oil can be used as a substitute. All-purpose flour – the base ingredient used.

For the Cinnamon-Sugar Coating

Sprinkle Sugar Crystals – perfect covering for the churros and adds color to make the lightsaber shine.

– perfect covering for the churros and adds color to make the lightsaber shine. White granulated sugar – provides the sweet taste in the outer coating.

– provides the sweet taste in the outer coating. Ground cinnamon – flavor enhancer that should be mixed with the sugar.

How To Make Cinnamon Twist Churros

Refer back to the recipe for making these churro ice cream sandwiches. This recipe is similar, but a little different.

Step 1 – Prepare The Dough

In a saucepan, combine the water, sugar, salt, and oil. Bring to a boil and then remove from heat.

Next, stir in the flour and mix well.

Once the ingredients are well combined, form the dough into a ball. This step is straightforward and happens quickly, within about thirty seconds.

Remove the dough from the saucepan and form it into a large ball. The dough will be hot, so let it cool on a clean counter for about 15-20 minutes before piping.

Step 2 – Piping

Once the dough has cooled, fill a piping bag with the churro dough.

For this recipe, you can either use the Ateco tip #829 or the 1M open star piping tip in the piping bag to form straight lines.

Once the dough is piped into lines, you’ll twist all lines together.

Once twisted, set aside and prepare for frying.

Step 3 – Frying Churros

In a large deep skillet, heat 2 quarts of canola or vegetable oil. Use a candy thermometer to gauge the temperature of the oil.

When the oil reaches 375 degrees, place the churro twist on a stainless steel spatula (or use tongs) and place it in the hot oil.

Make sure the churro twist is completely submerged and fry until golden. This takes about 20 -30 seconds.

Once done, remove the fried churro and place it on a paper towel to dry. Complete this process for the other churro twists.

Step 4- Finishing The Cinnamon Twist Churros

Once the churros have cooled, it’s time to decorate them with cinnamon, sugar, and sprinkle sugar crystals.

In a small bowl, mix the ground cinnamon and sugar and pour it onto a clean surface or long shallow dish.

Take the churro and roll around in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

In a separate long shallow dish, mix granular sugar with red sprinkle sugar crystals. Roll the churro around until covered. Expert ti p – if the crystals aren’t sticking, take a spray bottle and spray the churro with water (about two squirts) and roll in the sprinkles until coated.



Repeat the same steps with blue and green sugar sprinkles.

Your result will not only be super cute, but it will also be the most delicious Star Wars Lightsaber Cinnamon Twist Churros you’ll ever taste!

Assembling Star Wars Lightsaber Holders

These paper lightsabers holders are so easy to assemble. Sci-fi food wizard, Tye from EattheDead.com, was kind enough to make us papercraft churro lightsaber holders.

We’re talking three simple steps to assembling these:

cut along the solid line and fold along the dotted line.

secure with tape or non-toxic glue

allow to dry

Expert Tips

Piping the dough – if using a piping bag, tie the filled bag with a rubber band. This ensures the dough doesn’t seep out of the top while piping.

– if using a piping bag, tie the filled bag with a rubber band. This ensures the dough doesn’t seep out of the top while piping. Tips – you have the option of using a small or large star tip. If using the Ateco tip #829, you’ll make two lines onto a piece of parchment paper and then twist. If using the 1M open star piping tips, you’ll make four lines onto a piece of parchment paper and then twist.

– you have the option of using a small or large star tip. Tools – When frying, use a metal spatula or metal tongs. Never use a plastic spatula. It will melt in the oil.

