The 45 Top Personal Finance Blogs ( And Why You Should Read Them)

The 25 Best Personal Finance Blogs

ThinkSaveRetire

Steve Adcock started Think Save Retire to track his journey to early retirement. And he did just that, at 36. Steve has since sold the site but still writes regularly.

The principles of how he accomplished this are familiar – save, spend less, invest, avoid debt.

Many people find their purpose in their work. As such, they will always be slaves to their jobs. And let’s be clear; finding meaning in your work doesn’t mean you’re happy. It likely says you haven’t found a passion outside of that job or skill.

Steve busts the myth of the standard picture of retirement. You know, the one where you’re in your 60s, living off your company pension (if anyone other than government employees still has one), and Social Security while playing with your grandchildren. No, retirement for Steve and his wife meant adventure. They are currently traveling the country in their Airstream Classic travel trailer.

You will learn how they did it, including the details of the planning, how they quit their jobs, and how they live on a much smaller amount of income. It’s a fascinating journey that will keep you reading. Oh, and along the way, you’ll learn valuable lessons to help you on your journey to financial independence.

Be sure to visit their YouTube Channel – AStreaminLife.

Check it out here – https://thinksaveretire.com/

White Coat Investor

Jim Dahle is a practicing ER physician and one of the OG bloggers, especially among physician blogs. Like many physician bloggers, Dr. Dahle decided to learn about personal finances after having several bad experiences with financial advisors. He dove in to learn about personal finance and investing. As a physician and high-income professional, he was especially interested in learning the things that would help him and others in the high-income arena.

Here is how he describes the mission of WCI on his website:

The White Coat Investor has a three-prong mission that has served us and our community well over the years:

To help those who wear the white coat get a “fair shake” on Wall Street (i.e. boost financial literacy among high-income professionals) To feed my entrepreneurial spirit (build something larger than ourselves, create jobs, and make a few bucks ourselves) Connect our community with the “good guys” in the financial services industry (thankfully there are a few of them out there)

Even if you’re not a physician, you will find valuable troves of articles, tools, book recommendations and courses to help you get and keep your personal finances in order.

Check it out here – https://www.whitecoatinvestor.com/

Get Rich Slowly

Like many successful personal finance sites, Get Rich Slowly highlights the story of the struggles of the founder, J.D. Roth. In his bio, he says he started in 2006 to document his efforts to get out of debt. These are compelling articles that are not hypothetical situations. Instead, they represent his real-life struggles to learn how to manage his finances.

What struck me when I read J.D.’s story was the mentality he adopted to take control of his money. That is, he decided to look at his personal life as a business. He looked for ways to lower expenses, increase revenue, and pay down debt. He created a spreadsheet intending to be debt-free in 3 years. That goal became a reality. J.D. offers principals he learned that readers could adapt to their own lives.

Readers will also see featured articles from other writers and publications to further assist in the quest to get control of their finances. The style is relaxed, while the content is rich.

Check it out here – https://www.getrichslowly.org/

Money Saving Mom

Crystal Paine is the founder and author of Money Saving Mom. Crystal is married and the mother of three kids. She’s a devout Christian and lets you know that upfront as follows:

“I’m first and foremost a child of God. I’m passionate about glorifying Him and making the most of my days on this earth.” Crystal was a homeschooled child. She has five other siblings and credits her parents with much of her passion for being financially savvy.

If you’re looking for the latest shopping deals and giveaways, look no further than Money Saving Mom. Crystal offers tips on finding deals at some of your favorite everyday stores like Target, Walgreens, and Walmart. She’ll also help you find coupons for everything you’d possibly ever want or need. She even has a coupon database with over 4,000 coupons on it. Yup. I said 4,000! You can also find posts on managing your money, home and family, recipes and cooking tips from the kitchen, and much more.

Learn from someone who lives to find deals.

Check it out here – https://moneysavingmom.com/

Physician on Fire

The Physician on Fire is one of the best personal finance writers out there. I have my issues with some of the physician bloggers out and their attitude toward financial advisors. One of the many things I like and respect about PoF is his approach toward advice. He has a strong opinion about how they should be compensated and offers a list of advisors that meet that criteria. That’s a refreshing difference in the blogosphere. Here’s how he describes himself on his About Page – “You can call me PoF, the Physician on FIRE. I’m an anesthesiologist, family man, and supposed outdoors enthusiast who spends way too much time indoors.”

His articles a thorough, well researched, and cover a variety of topics. He has a weekly series called The Sunday Best, where he features content from other bloggers that he’s read during the week. It’s one of the most read weekly summaries published.

A recent post on credit cards is an excellent example of the thoroughness of his writing. He’s not afraid to take on the conventional wisdom of the personal finance community. If he thinks something isn’t right, he’s say so. He lives outside the echo chamber that many bloggers occupy. You’ll want to check out his blog. Better yet, subscribe to it to never miss a post.

Check it out here – Physician on FIRE

Good Financial Cents

Jeff Rose, CFP, is the author and founder of Good Financial Cents. Jeff is an Iraqi war veteran who wrote a book titled Soldiers of Finance.

His stated mission is to help people take charge of their money and make “cents” of their financial future. Readers will find articles on just about every topic imaginable in personal finance. Jeff also has a vibrant YouTube channel with dozens of videos on many of his blog topics.

His articles and videos are open, honest, and transparent. He tells you where he’s succeeded and where he has failed. Jeff would say that his failures taught him more than any of his successes.

Jeff’s primary goal is to educate. This site does that very well.

Check it out here – https://www.goodfinancialcents.com/

Money Ning

Founded by David Ning in July 2007, Money Ning is one of the most straightforward websites to navigate. He has a fresh menu with limited categories (Frugal Living, Investing 101, Money Management, Beyond Money). Click on one of the titles, and you will find subtopics with multiple articles on each. David writes most, if not all, of the content on the site. They are succinct, free of industry jargon, and cover each topic thoroughly.

Here’s what David says about MoneyNing.

MoneyNing is all about:

Helping You Become Debt Free

Showing You How to Build Wealth Through Time

Letting You See For Yourself How Financial Choices Impact Your Life

MoneyNing has multiple offers on products and services, including banking, internet, mortgages, and travel. Reviews of each are thorough and detailed. Debt reduction and elimination strategies are a big part of the focus.

Check it out here – http://moneyning.com/

ESI Money

John, founder, and author or ESI Money is a fifty-something retiree. Before starting ESI Money, John ran the blog Free Money Finance. Though he doesn’t write for that blog, new content comes from guest posts from a variety of writers. John spends all of his time now on ESI.

ESI stands for Earn, Save, and Invest. The blog focuses on these three things. There’s a Millionaire Interview series in which ESI interviews successful people who, as the name suggest, are millionaires. The interview questions revolve around the three main themes of the. The ways people get to their definition of wealth and financial independence vary yet are similar. You wee that in the interviews.

Another interview series is the ESI Scale interviews. In these interviews, people answer questions about their success in working on the ESI scale. Once again, questions asked come from the earn, save, and invest categories. Participants have the opportunity to ask readers for help in any area they feel they need help. Readers offer their advice in the comments. These are two very informative areas of the site.

ESI also puts out lots of his killer content. I highly recommend this site.

Check it out here – https://esimoney.com/

Millennial Money Man

The founder and author of Millennial Money Man is Bobby Hoyt. Unlike Grant at Millennial Money (sans man), Bobby says his site is geared toward Millennials. Here’s what he states as his mission:

“On this site, I teach Millennials how to make more money, save more money, and pay off debt so that they can live their best financial lives (and maybe drink some boujee wine or enjoy some fresh of avocado toast here and there).”

Ah, yes. The avocado toast. If I said that as a Boomer, I’d probably get banned from the blogosphere, I guess, as a Millennial, Bobby can get away with it. Good for him.

Like many Millennials, Bobby graduated from college with a mound of student loan debt – $40,000 worth. Unlike many Millennial bloggers, Bobby understands there is more than one path to financial independence. He focuses on three main areas – making more money, saving more money, and paying off debt. He’s been featured on many of the major financial news sites like Forbes, Business Insider, CNBC, and Yahoo finance.

He reviews and recommends several tools to help you get a handle on your finances. You won’t be disappointed if you spend some time on Bobby’s site.

Check it out here – https://millennialmoneyman.com/

Financial Samurai

Sam Dogen started FinancialSamurai in 2009. He says that after thirteen years in corporate America, “money ceased to be a major driving factor.” In 20121, three years after starting his blog, Sam left corporate American for early retirement and full-time effort on FinancialSamurai.

How did he do it? Like many early retirees, Sam saved 50% or more of his after-tax paycheck. He knew to work 70 hours a week was not sustainable over the long-term. Sam invested those savings in stocks, bonds, real estate, CDs, and rental properties to build up enough passive income to leave the hectic pace behind. Essentially, he set up his early exit with these saving and investment habits.

The site has hosted over 30 million visitors since starting. Over 1 million visitors come to the site every month. That’s a fantastic number of visitors. His content categories include free wealth management, top financial products, how to negotiate a severance, and real estate crowdfunding. His corporate and investing experience brings a unique and much-needed voice to the blogosphere. Every post I’ve read is thoughtful, thorough, and full of great insights and information.

Check it out here – https://www.financialsamurai.com/

Making Sense of Cents

Michelle Schroeder-Garder describes herself as a young adult. She graduated from college after 2 1/2 years (one smart lady!) from what she describes as an expensive private school. Michelle moved on from there to obtain an MBA in finance and secured a job in the financial services industry as an analyst. Her over $38,00 in student debt weighing on her, she decided to put herself on a plan to become debt-free.

Having achieved that goal, she thought it would be helpful to write about her experience (sound familiar) and started Making Sense of Cents. The blog became so successful that she left her corporate job and began blogging full time. She, her husband, and their two dogs now travel the country managing Making Sense of Cents from an RV (NICE!) They purchased the RV with the revenue generated from her blog.

As for personal finance content, there is plenty. Clicking on the category tab opens up multiple topics related to personal finance with several article choices for each. Visitors will find a category for how to save money and how to make extra money. There is also a travel tab (which she knows something about).

Want to learn how to start a blog? She has a course offering for that. Want to learn how to monetize that blog? She has a course for that too. There is something for everyone at Making Sense of Cents.

Check it out here – https://www.makingsenseofcents.com/

My Money Blog

The author of My Money Blog is Jonathan Ping. He says he’s been “sharing about money” since 2004. Unlike many of the sites on my list, Jonathan keeps his topics pretty limited. He has four menu categories – early retirement, investing guide, money-saving tips, and credit card rewards. The early retirement page offers four articles with four lessons – Savings Rate, Earn More vs. Spend Less, Home-Buying and Mortgages, and How Much Can I Afford.

There are numerous additional categories on the right-hand column of the page. Some examples include annuities, book reviews, behavioral economics, funny, frugal living, inspirational, giving back, insurance, recipes, time management, and taxes.

Check it out here – http://www.mymoneyblog.com/

Your Money Geek

Michael over at Your Money Geek is one of the most prolific writers on the web. There’s a new article on his blog every day. And he covers a wide variety of topics.

Your Money Geek writes about ways to make money, hacks to save for retirement, and all things geeky. I’ll let him tell you from his About page:

“…we are all about having fun and helping you reach your financial goals. Whether you’re trying to pay down debt, save more money for retirement, deal with an unexpected emergency, or you just need some extra cash to enjoy the good things in life, you’ve come to the right place!

Here you will find six types of posts:

Unique budget hacks and ways to save money

Creative ways to increase your income and make money

Contributions from The Money Mix Insiders and the Your Money Geek Team

Handcrafted advice and tips to save for retirement and reach FIRE (Financial Independence Retire Early)

Success Story interviews where we speak with successful leaders in entertainment, finance, writing and business

Geeky finance and pop culture mash-ups, because who says money must be all business suits and stuffed shirts? Let’s make finance fun!”

You heard it straight from the horse’s mouth. Michael says it better than I could.

Your Money Geek is a unique, informative, and yes, fun site.

Check it out here – https://yourmoneygeek.com/

Frugal Rules

John Schmoll is the founder and author of Frugal Rules. His struggles are what prompted him to start Frugal Rules. When he came out of college, he had around $25,00 in credit card debt. As the name suggests, one of the keys to financial freedom is living within your means and being debt-free. John uses his personal story as a means to help others.

The tagline of the site is Freedom Through Frugality. As you would expect, then, there is a significant section of the website focusing on frugality. Like many of the sites on my list, John emphasizes the formulas for success as keeping expenses low, saving more, and eliminating debt. That’s how he obtained financial freedom. That’s what he recommends for his readers.

In addition to the lessons on frugality, John offers advice and recommendations on investing, debt, best credit cards, and online brokerage. The resources tab provides short reviews and special offers on many items.

Check it out here – https://www.frugalrules.com/

Dr. Breathe Easy Finance

Dr. Breathe Easy is a Nigerian born physician who has lived in various places around the world. That experience gives Breathe Easy perspective that is missing for many of us. Being a pulmonologist led him to the name Dr. Breathe Easy. Clever, huh?

Like many physicians, he came out of medical school with a lot of student loan debt – $300,000 to be exact. When he met and later married Mrs. Breathe Easy, she also had student loan debt from her nursing degree.

Growing up in Nigeria, he says there was one thing you never trusted anyone with – your money! That led him to be frugal and protective with his hard-earned money. In Nigeria, he says he grew up with limited resources. It’s was one other thing that led him to his life of frugality.

Breathe Easy offers numerous posts on three primary topics – budgeting, investing, and personal finance. In addition to his own writing, you will find posts from some of the top personal finance experts.

Check it out here – https://drbreatheeasyfinance.com/

Modest Money

Jeremy Biberdorf founded Modest Money in 2012. In his about page back then, Jeremy describes himself as “just an average guy facing an average financial situation. It may not be glamorous, but life rarely is.” Jeremy started the site back then to help “normal people take control of their finances.”

The site has evolved since its start in 2012. The site has a team of regular contributors who primarily write about investment topics. Also, they provide content from outside voices to represent a diverse view of the investment universe. Here’s how they describe themselves now.

“As our readership grew and matured, investment topics became more relevant to our viewers, and now compose the backbone of the site. Modest Money founder Jeremy Biberdorf is no longer a regular contributor, although he still manages the business and marketing side of this website. Jeremy hand-picks all Modest Money contributors, to provide the most diverse array of investment perspectives you’ll find on the web.”

Unlike many of the FIRE blogs, who represent investing in an all index fund (mostly Vanguard), Modest Money offers and reviews many other investments for those who want to be more involved. You’ll find articles about real estate, cryptocurrencies, commodities, Forex, and many others. It’s not the typical investment site. I’d encourage you to have a look.

Check it out here – https://www.modestmoney.com/

PT Money

Philip Taylor (the PT in PT Money) started and is the proprietor of PT Money. Philip is passionate about helping people gain financial freedom. In addition to traditional articles, PT has a podcast called Masters of Money. Visitors can subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher, Overcast, and Google Play.

His blog covers savings and investing as the two primary topics. Subtopics under savings include auto savings apps, best budgeting apps, and savings and checking accounts. The investing category offers reviews of robo advisors and stockbrokers. The +More link provides links to offers for life insurance, free credit score, mortgages, student loan refi, and a new addition that includes retirement calculators.

PT’s also know for founding FinCon, a conference for anyone involved in the personal finance space. FinCon is held annually at a variety of locations. Last year it was Orlando, FL. I attended for the first time. It was a fantastic event with over 2,000 participants from the finance community, including bloggers, media, podcasters, authors, and even academia. If you’re involved in personal finance, I highly recommend this event. The 2019 event was in Washington, DC, not far from my Northern Virginia home.

Check it out here – https://ptmoney.com/

Budgets are Sexy

J. Money (J$) started Budgets are Sexy in February 2008. J$ states that his goal for the site is “to get people to stop and *pay attention* to their money.” As the title of the blog suggests, he’s a huge fan of budgets. From his “About” page: Budgets = Confidence = Sexy.Visitors will find Excel budget worksheets they can download. Keeping it fun is a part of J$’s strategy. Looking at one of the category links, “Spaving” is a perfect example. “Spaving” represents spending and saving strategies. Good stuff!

In 2013, J. started a second site, Rockstar Finance. Here visitors will find curated articles from what researchers believe to be the best content from blogs and websites around the web. Articles cover just about every personal finance topic you can imagine. J. recently sold Rockstar Finance to ESI Money.

J$ sold Budgets are Sexy in 2019. He still publishes daily content every weekday. He says he has no plans to go anywhere. That’s a good thing for all of us.

Check out Budgets are Sexy here – http://www.budgetsaresexy.com/

Women Who Money

As the name suggests, Women Who Money is a site geared to help women make the best decisions about their finances. Rather than try to communicate their mission, I’ll let them tell you what they desire. From their homepage:

We desire to:

“Empower women with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to improve their financial health and ultimately build financially secure and independent lives. You have money questions and concerns. We have answers. We understand the nuances of being female in today’s financial world. Our team has eliminated mountains of debt, saved thousands of dollars, and invested responsibly for a financially secure future. We’re now on a mission to guide other females to success on their own financial journeys.”

Women Who Money was co-founded by Amy, who blogs at Life Zemplified, and Vicki, who blogs at Make Smarter Decisions. They have expanded their team to five members and encourage guest posts from other women.

They have organized their content in a way that resembles college classes with 100-level (novice), 200-level (intermediate), and 300-level ( advanced). You’ll also find reviews on books, apps, and other financial related topics. They publish interviews with women who’ve had success in eliminating debt, raised families, went back to work, and become entrepreneurs. To offer further insight, they provide a financial directory of websites and podcasts of other successful women.

If you’re a woman looking for advice and education catered to women, you owe it to yourself to check out this site.

Check it out here – https://womenwhomoney.com/

Bible Money Matters

Bible Money Matters is a unique site. Started and managed by Peter Anderson, they focus on managing personal finance from a Biblical perspective.

Peter says his three primary topics for the site are “- finances, faith, and family – while sprinkling in a fair dose of just about everything else.” As you see from the logo, his tagline is Give More, Save More, Live More. The two main categories – Making Money, Saving Money -match this tagline.

If you’re not a Christian, you should still check out this site. Yes, many articles reference Biblically based personal finance. In reality, these principals are sound for anyone. The common themes throughout are pretty straightforward and similar – save more, spend less, live within your means, invest wisely. These are also Biblically sound financial principals.

Being debt-free, another of Peter’s themes provides the best financial freedom there is.

Readers will also see some unique articles. One example is 10 Weird and Unconventional Ways to Make Money. Weird and unconventional are appropriate terms for what’s in this article.

So, don’t let the name discourage you if you aren’t a Christian. This site is full of valuable content and special offers.

Check it out here – https://www.biblemoneymatters.com/

The Simple Path to Wealth

As the name suggests, JL Collins is the founder and chief writer of JLCollinsNH. The Simple Path to Wealth is the title of JL’s book. Mr. Money Mustache writes the forward of the book (he gets around).

On his About page, JL says, “Around here we discuss: Money – Life – Travel – Business.” And that’s an accurate description. There is a menu link to a stock series that currently has 22 articles in it.

His manifesto tab lays out his thoughts on how to successfully build wealth. Here’s what JL says are the keys to financial independence: “spend less than you earn – invest the surplus – avoid debt.” Sound familiar?

Articles are serious, honest thoughts on The Simple Path to Wealth.

Check it out here – http://jlcollinsnh.com/

Wealth Well Done

Wealth Well Done is one of the more unique of my top 25 best personal finance blogs. Why? Billy B., the founder of the site, went to prison for ten years when he was 21 years old. He was convicted of “Reckless homicide by delivery of a controlled substance” after one of his good friends, he had partied with overdosed and died in his sleep.

I first heard Bill’s story when I read it on ThinkSaveRetire. I reached out to him, and we did an interview on my blog titled How to Persevere When You’ve Hit Rock Bottom. It’s an inspiring story of triumph amid overwhelmingly bad odds. When I went to the site, I was even more impressed. While in prison, Bill focused on transforming his mind and learning to write. Wealth Well Done is the culmination of those efforts.

Bill and Amanda, whom he married in 2015, focus on three principles for their site.

Escape Your Prison Compound Your Cash Pursue Your Purpose.

Escaping your prison means letting go of the things you regret. Whether that’s a bad marriage, bad financial decisions, addiction, or something else, the key to freedom is to release yourself from your mental prison.

Bill’s history makes this one of the most inspiring sites on the list.

Check it out here – https://www.wealthwelldone.com/

Maple Money

Tom Drake runs the Maple Money blog. Tom is a Canadian blogger who started Maple Money in 2009. In the blogger world, ten years is an eternity. He’s a veteran in the personal finance space, and it shows in his writing and content.

Tom covers four main areas – “…how to make money, save money, invest money, and spend money in a way that creates lasting financial freedom.”

Tom also has a very successful podcast called The MapleMoney Show. The show first aired on August 18, 2018. He’s interviewed dozens of people on a variety of topics. If you’d rather listen than read, The MapleMoney Show is a great option to consider.

Though Tom is Canadian, you don’t have to be a Canadian to benefit from his content. The principles you’ll find here are for everyone. Be sure to stop by and take a tour.

Check it out here – https://maplemoney.com/

Frugalwoods

Introducing themselves as the Frugalwoods, Nate and Liz live on a 66-acre homestead in Central Vermont. Like many of the younger bloggers, Nate and Liz quit their corporate jobs in Cambridge, MA, by living the life of “extreme frugality” and saving 71% of their income. That 71%, she says, is after their 401(k) contributions. Pretty impressive!

The site has a month by month archive of their articles on the left side of the page. The right side contains links to numerous and varied categories. Categories include traditional financial topics. These get supplemented by creative personalized topics like Frugal City Living, Frugal Hound Sniffs, Frugalwoods Philosophy, and Frugalwoods Reviews.

Additional non-financial topics include kids, epic treks, food, clothes, cars, and entertainment. “Reader Case Studies” highlight stories submitted to Frugalwoods and retold on the blog. Also, there is a Reader Suggests section where Mrs. Frugalwoods offers her top choices from reader discussion groups, comments, and forums. It is a very smart, informative, and unique site.

Check it out here – http://www.frugalwoods.com/

Len Penzo

Len Penzo is genuinely one of the OG’s in the blogosphere. He started Len Penzo dot Com in December 2008. Those of us who blog know blog years are counted like dog years. So that makes Len’s blog like 75 years old or so in blog (dog) years. That’s a long, long time. According to Len, he’s had more than 10 million page views and over 5 million visitors. Well done, my friend.

Here’s how he describes himself on his about page:

“I’ve always had a strong disdain for debt, which is why I’ve been practicing sound personal finance management since I graduated from high school many years ago. Using money I saved working as a teenager and throughout college, I was able to fully pay for my own education, room, and board, without the benefit of any loans.”

In case you need a translation, Len knows what he’s doing with his money. Asked what the central theme of his blog is, Len will tell you this:

“Well, my blog is all about being personally responsible — not only for our personal finances but also for everything else we do in life. As you will learn from my blog, the great thing about financial freedom is that anyone can attain it — regardless of income level!”

Did I mention that Len has a degree in electrical engineering and an MBA? I guess I just did. Not only is Len’s advice practical based on his own life experiences, but he’s also well educated. Len has a fun and unique writing style that keeps readers engaged. He makes personal finance fun. And think about that coming from an EE. Pretty cool if you ask me.

Check it out here – https://lenpenzo.com/

Other Great Personal Finance Blogs

Once a blog reaches a reasonable size and brings on multiple writers, the site becomes less about the founder’s personal story and more of an independent digital publisher. The blogs that follow still represent exceptional quality and some of the best money advice in the blogosphere.

The Penny Hoarder

Kyle Taylor is Founder and CEO of The Penny Hoarder. According to their About Page, The Penny Hoarder “was named the fastest-growing private media company by Inc. 500/5000 two years in a row.”

You will find articles on how to make money, find deals on food, groceries, and even recipes. There’s a section on how to get money out of class action lawsuits. The smart money section has the usual personal finance topics like debt, budgeting, bank accounts, retirement, and taxes. There’s also a section to alert us to the various scams thieves use to try and separate us from our money.

The Penny Hoarder has a great staff of writers. They feature content from freelance and other writers who are experts in their topics. You can spend a lot of time on this site and never see the same thing twice. I highly recommend you visit them.

The Simple Dollar

Trent Hamm, who started The Simple Dollar, says the mission of the site is “providing well researched, useful content that empowers our readers to make smart financial decisions.” The site is a virtual marketplace of information about everything personal finance. You can find reviews on credit cards, loans, insurance, investing, and banking.

When you click on any of these categories, you’ll find a menu of “best of” for the various offerings in that category. Each one has a detailed comparison and review. Their blog covers a wide variety of personal finance topics to help you get educated before you shop for products or services. Check them out at the link below. You won’t be disappointed.

Go Curry Cracker

Jeremy from Go Curry Cracker is a travel hacker extraordinaire, a tax genius, and an overall smart guy who pays attention to what’s going on around him. His blog is about his travels, but also about how to think about money in a whole new way.

And when I say money, what I mean is a lifestyle. The cheaper and more streamlined your lifestyle, the better positioned you’ll be to accomplish your goals – whether that be traveling the world or just hunkering down in your home town. Jeremy is analytical and eloquent, and one of the unique writers in the personal finance space. After all, just read what his about page starts with, “Go to school. Get good grades. Get a good job. Buy a house. Work for 30+ years. Be a good consumer. Retire on a golf course.”

Mr. Money Mustache

Don’t let the name distract you. Mr. Money Mustache is a credible personal finance website. It’s written by a guy who was tired of the rat race of the corporate life he and his wife were living. They wanted to start a family, so they decided to retire. What? Retire to start a family?

Yes! That’s what makes this site so valuable. Pete, which is the only name I could find for the author, retired at age 30. He started this blog in 2005 at age 36. Pete says he made it because he “lived a lifestyle 50% below his peers.” He saved a lot more than most. Not earth-shattering, but very difficult to implement.

You can read his entire journey to financial freedom, starting with his first article, written on April 6, 2011. He tells his own story and challenges readers to think about their own lives and how to affect change to move toward financial freedom.

There are multiple articles and recommended resources, a page called MMM Classics, representing selections chosen by Mr. Mustache. It’s a fun site, but chock-full of great material to help you manage your finances.

Best Wedding Planning Site

Budget Savvy Bride

Jessica Bishop founded The Budget Savvy Bride in 2008 after planning her affordable wedding, and the site has grown to become the go-to resource for couples who want to have a beautiful wedding on a budget.

The Budget Savvy Bride is the only wedding planning blog that shares the budget breakdowns of real weddings from across the USA, so you can check out how other couples spent their wedding budget.

The Budget Savvy Bride also features tons of incredible money-saving tips, inspiration posts, and advice for keeping things in perspective while planning. Not to mention, there are also DIY project tutorials and free wedding printables to help you craft decorative details to make your wedding look luxe for less.

Couples shouldn’t go into debt to pay for a one day party, so Jessica’s focus is to help couples pull off the best wedding they can have on the budget they can afford.

Check it out here – https://thebudgetsavvybride.com

For Professional Women

Be Three

The author of the Be Three blog has her picture on the blog but chooses to remain anonymous (we’ll call her Be Three). We know Be Three is well educated. She is a physician who also has an MBA. From the midwest originally, she now practices medicine and resides somewhere in southern California.

As you can see from the words below her logo, the goal of her blog is to help people do three things – be empowered, be balanced, and be you. Her posts focus on offering people ways to accomplish all of these things. The underlying message is one of self-improvement. From her about page:

The idea with this blog, then, is to help build people up, to keep them motivated and to encourage everyone that even the most far-fetched vision of yourself in the future, can come true. If you’re currently alone and starting over, or going through something rough, or feeling uncertain about your path, or even perfectly content, just make sure you continue to make time to continuously learn about yourself and take care of yourself.

Be Three describes herself as an avid traveler, foodie, and says she’s a certified book worm. If you want to know how to travel to other countries and get the most out of your time, check out some of her travel posts while you’re there.

Check it out here – https://www.youbethree.com/

FIRE Blogs

Cash Flow Cop

Cashflow Cop is an officer from the UK looking to reach financial independence by 40. As a father of two boys, he blogs to document the financial lessons he learns along the journey so that more people can be financially free. He is doing this by investing in real estate and maintaining a savings rate of 60+%.

He writes about all things to do with wealth creation whilst relating some of it to Policing.

“The pursuit is all about balance. I do not believe in extreme frugality but about reaching financial freedom at a pace that is sustainable without complete deprivation. Life is full of stresses as it is. Let’s not make money be one of them.”

Check it out here – https://cashflowcop.com/

How to Fire

Sam and John started getting control of their finances when they were sophomores in college, soon after they got engaged. They were broke and desperate for a change and followed Dave Ramsey before finding financial independence and early retirement.

They paid off over $35,000 in debt while they were in college while saving for a house down payment and their wedding. Several years later, they now save over 50% of their income with hopes of achieving early retirement!

Their goal is to help families find their version of FIRE through budgeting, saving, investing, side hustles, and travel hacking. Sam has a BS in Finance, and an MBA degree that she used at a top financial firm before quitting her job to pursue their side hustles full-time. They want other people to be able to pursue their passions due to smart money management, too.

Check it out here – https://www.howtofire.com

Semi Retire Plan

Tired of your 9:00 to 5:00? Semi-Retire Plan equips readers to intentionally semi-retire early from full-time work. Intentional semi-retirement allows you to integrate the flexibility and freedom of retirement into your life even sooner, so you can focus on relationships and projects that you’re most passionate about. Don’t retire later than you have to.

If early retirement and financial independence are important to you, be sure to spend some time getting to know this blog.

Check it out here – https://semiretireplan.com/

Investing Blogs

Invested Wallet

Invested Wallet was started in the Summer of 2018 to help beginners and beyond get more control over their money and learn how to invest. The website was founded by Todd Kunsman, who, since 2014, taught himself everything about personal finance and investing while improving his career worth.

You’ll find opinion articles, how-to’s, financial product and service reviews, and tips around personal finance, side hustles, and earning more money. You’ll find a few related categories on the site where you can find a plethora of information.

Now, what you won’t find is a millionaire or six-figure blogger either. Instead, you’ll find an everyday person in their 30s who improved their situation through self-education and trial and error. The goal is to help anyone and everyone in a more relatable and realistic way.

Check it out here – https://investedwallet.com/

Debt Free Doctor

Dr. Jeff Anzalone is a periodontist practicing in Louisiana and creator of the Debt Free Doctor site. He originally started the site to help other doctors and high-income earners on how to pay off debt quickly as he initially started with over $250,000 in student loans. One of the questions he initially sought to answer was, “Should high-income earners invest while paying off debt?” After becoming debt-free, he became complacent and didn’t like it. That’s when he realized that he hadn’t created any other streams of income besides his practice. After researching possibilities, he fell in love with real estate, specifically passive real estate investments. He’s now on a mission to teach others how to reach financial independence using the passive income from real estate investing. Check it out here – http://debtfreedr.com/ Wealthy Nickel Andrew started Wealthy Nickel with the mission to help others take control of their finances and reach financial independence. Wealthy Nickel delves into Andrew’s personal experience raising a family on a single income and building wealth through real estate investing. While he blogs about all things personal finance, Andrew’s focus is on making money and using side hustles to build wealth faster. He has a Side Hustle Interview series that documents many different entrepreneurial ventures, and what it takes to be successful. Check it out here – https://wealthynickel.com/ Just Start Investing Just Start Investing is a new personal finance site started with a straightforward mission – make investing easy. And while simple index investing strategies are the focus of Just Start Investing, that’s not all you’ll find there. Quickly, the site has become an authority on all things personal finance, including investing, budgeting, credit cards, banking, and more. Don’t believe me? Just check out their credit card tool that will find the best card for you based on your past spending habits. You’ll never let another dollar of cashback slip away! Just Start Investing is the place to go if you’re looking for straight-forward and easy-to-follow personal finance advice. Heck, they’ve already been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, US News and World Report, and countless other sites for their applicable content. We think you’ll like them too! Check it out here – https://www.juststartinvesting.com/ Side Hustle Blogs I Like to Dabble Iliketodabble.com is a site to guide you on the path to financial freedom through creative dabbling and experimentation with side hustling and varying other means that grow your income. Of course with that, you need to manage that extra money and decide the best way to use and optimize it in a way that works for you and your life (and getting great deals like cheap travel). We also discuss things that are important to us like the darker side of side hustling, shifting into full-on entrepreneurship as we ourselves do that, burnout, corporate bs and finding ways to live a more fulfilling life. Follow us on Facebook and twitter @iliketodabble. Check it out here – http://iliketodabble.com/ Millionaire Dojo Millionaire Dojo is a blog that focuses on ways for the average person to become wealthy. Nathan Clarke started the website to track his progress to reaching a net worth of a million dollars and shares everything he’s doing with money so that you can follow the same path if you so choose. Nathan also shares his progress on growing his eBay business and has lots of resources to help you start your own store and earn some extra money. Each month he publishes a “what sells on eBay” report, and you’d be surprised at some of the things people will buy! Check it out here – https://millionairedojo.com/ My Life, I Guess Amanda hails from Northern Ontario where she ambitiously tries to keep the “person” in personal finance through her blog, My Life, I Guess. She accidentally stumbled upon the personal finance world back in 2012 when she found herself in a pretty serious work/life UN-balance and began concentrating on how to change her situation and get out of debt. She is a real person with real problems and isn’t afraid to share the mistakes she’s made along the way when it comes to her finances and her career. By sharing her story and her bad decisions, Amanda hopes to help you avoid making the same mistakes she’s made. Or get passed them, if you already have. Check it out here – https://mylifeiguess.com/ Mastering the Side Jam Mastering the Side Jam is a blog about side hustling to pay off debt. But instead of a hustle, it’s more of a dance. Trying things out, making changes, adjusting your mindset, and not being afraid to put yourself out there. Jamming to the beat of all the creative ways you can find to make money and pay off debt. Because being in debt is not fun — so why not make it a fun process, pushing those worries into the past for good? Robin Rose founded Mastering the Side Jam back in 2017, as a part-time hobby. She provides reviews, recommendations, and honest opinions on different ways to make money on the side. Her writing also focuses on discovering purpose later in life, having faith in your abilities, and that it’s never too late to learn new things. The confidence she found while creating the site has spilled over into her personal life, and she is enjoying the rediscovery of who she is, now that she’s mid-life. So come join the jam session — to dance your way through debt and live your best life. No matter where you are in your journey, it’s never too late to make improvements and start living your life in harmony. Check it out here – https://sidejambiz.com/ Managing Debt Blogs Arrest Your Debt Ryan Luke, a police lieutenant in Arizona, started Arrest Your Debt as a way to help other first responders manage their money and get out of debt. Personal finance and debt are not openly discussed in the law enforcement community, and he has made it his personal mission to educate and help as many first responders as he can. Realizing that his message applies to the general public, he also teaches ordinary citizens on the proper way to manage their money using common sense and easy to understand techniques. Check it out here – https://arrestyourdebt.com/ Debt Discipline Brian started Debt Discipline in 2013 as a way to stay accountable with his money while on a debt-pay off journey. Brian, with his family, has successfully paid off over $100K worth of consumer debt. Now that Brian is debt-free, his mission is to help his three children prepare for their financial lives and educate others to achieved financial success. Brian is involved in his local community. As a Financial Committee Chair with the Board of Education of his local school district, he has helped successfully launch a K-12 financial literacy program in a six thousand student district. As a Board Member of a local non-profit, Brian helps provided educations opportunities to the community. Recently, Brian presented a “How to Avoid Student Debt” evening to help parents and students avoid the traps of student loan debt. Since 2015, Brian has been speaking to audiences, sharing his families get out of debt story, and giving tips on how others can do the same. He has reached several hundred people with over $2.1 million in debt. His blog Debt Discipline focuses on getting out of debt and teaching financial literacy. Check it out here – https://www.debtdiscipline.com/blog/ Money Life Wax Josh runs the blog Money Life Wax. He says they want to provide the how-to mindset, and resources for others to learn how to create both financial options and life of everlasting happiness; to help make a difference in the world, even if it is a small difference. The goal of their content is to motivate and incite action in the reader’s lives so that they can create a better financial situation for themselves. He and his then fiance’ (now his wife) had a combined $300,000 in student loan debt and a negative $100,000 net worth. They currently have around $80,000 in student loans and no other debts save a mortgage. He says that will be paid off in 2021! Well done! This typically starts with teaching how to pay off debt and become more knowledgeable on the subject of money. A healthier financial situation means a healthier home, family, relationship, community, and a lot more happiness! 