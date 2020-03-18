80 Quick and Easy Recipes – To use During Coronavirus Quarantine

In difficult times, we need simple and easy solutions. Today, I share with you 80 quick and easy recipes that you can make for the family during these days of coronavirus when you are confined to your home. Most of them take as little as 15 minutes to cook, while a few take a little longer. These recipes range from appetizers to main course, as well as treats you can enjoy making with the kids. Also, there are some simple and easy bread recipes, so you don’t have to worry about staying without bread when bakeries around you are closed. I highly recommend that you bookmark this post. I’m sure you are going to enjoy these recipes.

I don’t think we ever imagined life would come to a halt like this because of one virus. No schools, offices are closed, restaurants, malls, playgrounds, movie theatres, all closed. This will go down in history and many years from now we will look back on it. I hope we will get through it with as few victims as possible.

It is not easy to stay at home all day. And yet, it is important because nothing is more important than our health, and the health of our loved ones. This crisis too shall pass and life will go back to normal. So, while we are at home, it is important to stay positive and try to make the most of this situation. This may not be a great circumstance, and yet there are opportunities in any situation, including this one.

Now, with everyone together at home, it is an opportunity to spend time as a family. Talk, play, laugh, eat, cook or bake together. Make delicious food together and enjoy family time. Try making things that your family will enjoy. For example, watch movies as a family eating popcorn and snuggling under a blanket.

This too shall pass

So, while currently, we can’t travel overseas, we can bring the world to us. We can cook food from other countries. Japanese sushi, Chinese noodles, and Italian pasta. This is also a great way to teach kids more about our world in the form of food.

At times like this, instead of getting anxious, it’s best to take a deep breath and find ways to put a positive spin on the situation. Most importantly, our kids get affected by our behavior. If we are calm then it keeps them happy and relaxed as well. I know it’s easier said than done when you have so many concerns on your mind.

What can you do at home with your kids?

What are you going to cook for them?

Where can you find quick and easy recipes?

Can I cook healthy, delicious meals at home instead of ordering takeaway food?

Cooking at home can be a great way to relieve stress, remain positive, and enjoy fun activities with your kids. It can also help you avoid any concerns that you may have about getting food delivered to your home. Also, great, home-cooked dishes can be a real comfort at challenging times like this.

For example, you can:

Make bread at home. Making bread is easier than you think.

Plan ahead and try some slow-cooker meals, so you do less in the kitchen and get more time to spend with the kids.

Get the kids to spend some time with you, cooking, baking, watching movies, chatting.

QUICK AND EASY RECIPES

Personally, I like to spend less time in the kitchen when kids are at home, that way they get the attention they need. Kids love quick and easy meals like pasta and rice.

Pasta Recipes – 20 minutes

Rice recipes – 20 minutes

Chicken Recipes – 20 minutes

Ground Beef Recipes – 20 to 30 mins

Kids love ground beef and these are very popular with my kids:

Fish Recipes – 20 minutes

Vegetables and Beans – 20 to 30 minutes

Homemade Bread Recipes

Bread does take long to bake, and yet most of the time its rising, proofing or baking. The actual hands-on time for bread is no more than 20 to 30 minutes. Currently, some bakeries may be closed, which means you can make some homemade bread. Here are some tried and tested recipes that are easier than you think even if you have never baked bread before.

80 Quick And Easy Recipes

Appetizers and sides

These appetizers and sides are surprisingly simple and easy to make. And, also a great way to add veggies to our family meals.

Treats to get make with the kids

Slow-Cooker Recipes

If you own a slow cooker, get that out of the back shelf now. It is a great gadget to use at times like this. The slow-cooker does take hours to cook, but the actual hands-on time needed for the recipe is often as little as 10 to 15 minutes. The rest is just waiting for the slow cooker to do its job while you go about your day. In my book, slow cooker recipes are also quick and easy recipes. You will love to check out some of my slow-cooker recipes here.

Quick and Easy Desserts

Of course, no matter how difficult times are we must try to enjoy and add a little dessert to our life. Here are a few quick and easy recipes. Kids love ice creams, and while these take a long time to chill my no-churn ice cream recipes need only 2 to 3 ingredients and take 10 minutes to make.

I hope you will find these quick and easy recipes useful during these difficult times.

