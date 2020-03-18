80 Quick and Easy Recipes – To use During Coronavirus Quarantine
In difficult times, we need simple and easy solutions. Today, I share with you 80 quick and easy recipes that you can make for the family during these days of coronavirus when you are confined to your home. Most of them take as little as 15 minutes to cook, while a few take a little longer. These recipes range from appetizers to main course, as well as treats you can enjoy making with the kids. Also, there are some simple and easy bread recipes, so you don’t have to worry about staying without bread when bakeries around you are closed. I highly recommend that you bookmark this post. I’m sure you are going to enjoy these recipes.
I don’t think we ever imagined life would come to a halt like this because of one virus. No schools, offices are closed, restaurants, malls, playgrounds, movie theatres, all closed. This will go down in history and many years from now we will look back on it. I hope we will get through it with as few victims as possible.
It is not easy to stay at home all day. And yet, it is important because nothing is more important than our health, and the health of our loved ones. This crisis too shall pass and life will go back to normal. So, while we are at home, it is important to stay positive and try to make the most of this situation. This may not be a great circumstance, and yet there are opportunities in any situation, including this one.
Now, with everyone together at home, it is an opportunity to spend time as a family. Talk, play, laugh, eat, cook or bake together. Make delicious food together and enjoy family time. Try making things that your family will enjoy. For example, watch movies as a family eating popcorn and snuggling under a blanket.
This too shall pass
So, while currently, we can’t travel overseas, we can bring the world to us. We can cook food from other countries. Japanese sushi, Chinese noodles, and Italian pasta. This is also a great way to teach kids more about our world in the form of food.
At times like this, instead of getting anxious, it’s best to take a deep breath and find ways to put a positive spin on the situation. Most importantly, our kids get affected by our behavior. If we are calm then it keeps them happy and relaxed as well. I know it’s easier said than done when you have so many concerns on your mind.
- What can you do at home with your kids?
- What are you going to cook for them?
- Where can you find quick and easy recipes?
- Can I cook healthy, delicious meals at home instead of ordering takeaway food?
Cooking at home can be a great way to relieve stress, remain positive, and enjoy fun activities with your kids. It can also help you avoid any concerns that you may have about getting food delivered to your home. Also, great, home-cooked dishes can be a real comfort at challenging times like this.
For example, you can:
- Make bread at home. Making bread is easier than you think.
- Plan ahead and try some slow-cooker meals, so you do less in the kitchen and get more time to spend with the kids.
- Get the kids to spend some time with you, cooking, baking, watching movies, chatting.
QUICK AND EASY RECIPES
Personally, I like to spend less time in the kitchen when kids are at home, that way they get the attention they need. Kids love quick and easy meals like pasta and rice.
Pasta Recipes – 20 minutes
- Fresh tomato sauce with fresh tomatoes
- Mushroom pasta
- Ground beef pasta
- Pappardelle pasta with lamb
- Chicken pasta recipe
- Turkey meatball pasta
- Cherry tomato pasta
- Baked penne Lasagna
Rice recipes – 20 minutes
- Rice pilaf with fruits and nuts
- Quick prawn rice pilaf
- Chicken and Rice Skillet
- Fried rice in 15 minutes
- Quick one-pot vegetable pilaf
- One-Pot Chicken Biryani
- Coconut Turmeric Rice
- Turmeric cauliflower rice
- Mustard dill cauliflower rice
Chicken Recipes – 20 minutes
- Moroccan Chicken Stew with Chickpeas
- Quick Shawarma Chicken
- Quick Chicken Curry Just 6 ingredients
- Easy Chicken Curry in 15 mins
- Quick Butter Chicken in 20 mins
- Indian Chicken Tikka Masala
- Schnitzel – Breaded Chicken Breast
Ground Beef Recipes – 20 to 30 mins
Kids love ground beef and these are very popular with my kids:
- Ground beef pasta
- Ground beef potato casserole – 45 mins
- Moroccan ground beef kebabs,
- Ground beef curry,
- Easy peasy shepherds pie,
- Mongolian meatballs
- Meatball curry
- Cilantro meatballs
- Meatballs with pasta
Fish Recipes – 20 minutes
- Easiest Fish Curry – 6 ingredients
- Moroccan Fish in tomato sauce
- Breadcrumb Crusted Fish
- Cilantro Baked Fish
- Baked Tandoori Fish
- Tuna Potato Patties
Vegetables and Beans – 20 to 30 minutes
- Black beans curry
- Channa Masala Recipe
- Baked Potato Chip
- Oven-Baked Crispy Potato wedges
- Oven-Baked Carrot Sticks
- Roasted Eggplant Salad
- Oven-Baked Butternut Squash Sticks
Homemade Bread Recipes
Bread does take long to bake, and yet most of the time its rising, proofing or baking. The actual hands-on time for bread is no more than 20 to 30 minutes. Currently, some bakeries may be closed, which means you can make some homemade bread. Here are some tried and tested recipes that are easier than you think even if you have never baked bread before.
- Sweet Potato Chapati – 20 mins
- Homemade flour tortillas – 20 mins
- Soft Dinner Rolls
- Classic White Sandwich Bread Recipe
- Homemade Cloverleaf Rolls – perfect to make with kids
- White Sandwich Loaf Bread
- Whole wheat Sandwich Bread
- Rustic Walnut Raisin Whole Wheat Bread
- No-Knead Beer Bread
- Homemade Pizza Crust
80 Quick And Easy Recipes
Appetizers and sides
These appetizers and sides are surprisingly simple and easy to make. And, also a great way to add veggies to our family meals.
- Spinach Potato Patties
- Carrot Zucchini Patties
- Tuna Potato Patties
- Kidney Beans Swiss Chard Patties
- Vegan Kidney Burgers
- Leek Potato Patties
- Leek Potato Cakes
- Tuna Patties
- Potato Latkes or Hanuka Potato Pancakes
- Minced chicken Patties
Treats to get make with the kids
- Nutella Puff Pastries – 2 ingredients
- Easiest Chocolate Brownies ever
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries
- Coconut Chocolate Truffles
- Coconut Balls
- No-chill sugar cookies – perfect to make shaped cookies with kids
- Best Sugar cookies for making shapes with kids (chilling required)
- Thumbprint cookies with jam
- Peanut Butter Cookies – 4 ingredients no chilling required
- Cinnamon sugar cookies
- Soft almond cookies – no chilling required
- Cranberry Pecan Snowball Cookies
- Old fashion soft molasses cookies
- Custard Shortbread Cookies
- Almond coconut macaroons
- Chocolate chip cookies
- Cookie Recipes
Slow-Cooker Recipes
If you own a slow cooker, get that out of the back shelf now. It is a great gadget to use at times like this. The slow-cooker does take hours to cook, but the actual hands-on time needed for the recipe is often as little as 10 to 15 minutes. The rest is just waiting for the slow cooker to do its job while you go about your day. In my book, slow cooker recipes are also quick and easy recipes. You will love to check out some of my slow-cooker recipes here.
Quick and Easy Desserts
Of course, no matter how difficult times are we must try to enjoy and add a little dessert to our life. Here are a few quick and easy recipes. Kids love ice creams, and while these take a long time to chill my no-churn ice cream recipes need only 2 to 3 ingredients and take 10 minutes to make.
- Vanilla Pudding
- Chocolate Pudding
- Strawberry Pudding
- Mango Pudding – classic
- Strawberry Panna Cotta
- Easy Chocolate Mousse – 3 ingredients
- Cinnamon coffee cake
- Sour cream coffee cake
- chocolate coffee cake
- Easy cupcake recipes
I hope you will find these quick and easy recipes useful during these difficult times.
